A unique event to be held on 17th & 18th June 2017 with up to 20 traders offering a range of global street food

Hastings, East Sussex: This is a town that rightly prides itself on a great food culture. We have a wealth of restaurants and events that demonstrate the talents of skilled chefs. We want this to include street food – therefore we are holding a 2-day festival on 17th & 18th June to promote the diversity and excellence of street food, and to give local non-premises based caterers a chance to showcase their talents. The event is being held on our wonderful pier – which is of course Pier of the Year 2017.

Stuffed! is a St Leonards based street food enterprise – we are champions for street food in the town and we want to support other traders to shine.

“Street food is not junk food!” This is our main message. When planning the event, we spoke to many local people and comments included: “I don’t want loads of burgers and candy floss”. We want to tell people that street food in a seaside town doesn’t have to be bad for you. When talking to someone from Hastings Borough Council, our ideas for making street food a healthy choice met with great enthusiasm – “It’ll be so good to see tasty food that isn’t full of fat!”. There will be something for everyone though – we’re not a mission to tell people what to eat. Therefore, for example, we will have a local producer selling her own cakes and yummy treats.

Stuffed!: Our mission is simple – good, authentic street food – prepared in a way that is easy to eat for big and small hands. We promote healthy eating and work with schools, colleges, and children’s centres to encourage younger people to eat well. We provide catering and event planning for original and affordable occasions for adults and children.

For more information: http://stuffed-truck.live