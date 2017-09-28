AN UNHEALTHY INDUSTRY

Although such campaigns may have some effect, the most effective way to oppose capital in the longer term must surely be to change individuals’ consciousness and their social behaviour.

As reported, there is currently a campaign to stop the National Health Service being undermined – to the obvious probable detriment of people’s individual health. A large part of the government’s plan is to expand the role of business in the provision of a public service. This is a significant example of capital encroaching on social life…whereas society previously cared for its sick through a collectively funded organisation without any profit motive, the intention is to increase corporate business activity profiting from it.

In the matter of health, what a person eats is of course crucial. It has become a socially-accepted (even desirable) practice to eat in restaurants or to buy ‘take-aways’ fairly regularly – subject to affordability. This is another – even more basic – part of life where an activity (cooking food) was performed in society (the family home) and is now to a greater or lesser extent carried out as a business activity. This rewards capital through the payment of rent for premises, of royalties to the ubiquitous brand-name outlets and of any profit to the establishment owner. And at the same time it often undermines individual physical well-being.

It is here though that – through individual thought and choice – capital can be resisted, personal health improved and demand on the publicly-funded health service reduced.

Restricted Choice

Paying a restaurant or take-away in the UK for a meal is harmful at many levels to the consumer, to those employed in the provision of catering services and to society as a whole. If one looks at what is served in these establishments, the customer has a restricted choice because usually only plated menu items can be ordered and these represent food, ingredients, portion sizes and a combination which would almost never be eaten if the meal were prepared at home. This arrangement contrasts with that, say in China, where dishes (for sharing) are selected from a viewing counter or cabinet with each dish only having one item for consumption – i.e. meat or vegetable or noodle, etc .

As a catering business needs to make a profit, it will have a menu comprising items which contain a larger proportion of cheaper ingredients than is usually healthy to eat; these will be carbohydrates in the form of bread, potato, rice, pasta, rice and flour. Although the amount of carbohydrate which can be healthily expended in energy varies from person to person – and depends also on activity – eating an excess of this food category leads to tiredness and weight gain. The costlier food categories – protein (meat, fish, poultry) and green vegetables – are of course more desirable from both a taste and a nutritional perspective…but these are minimised for the sake of profit.

The habit of consuming carbohydrates in all societies stems from times when more manual labour was required, both at work and at home; diets needed to be high in calorific content because of the energy consumed by the body. In present times in developed countries, labour-saving technology has reduced this energy requirement. However individuals have maybe been slow to adapt as eating habits are initially formed when young, being handed from one generation to the next. And catering industry establishments have done nothing to discourage the carbohydrate habit as their profits are dependent on it.