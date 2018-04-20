WHAT A BOMBER

The Tony Blair historical dustbin beckons for Theresa May. Couldn’t the bombing decision have been postponed until parliament reconvened? Or does political expediency trump democracy (no pun intended) every time? Exactly what part did the oily, undemocratic, unelected Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, (who is up to his elbows in a dirty war in Yemen and recently completed an arse-licking tour of the “alliance countries”), play in all this? As for Mrs. May, Lobbytroll suspects that collateral damage from the upcoming local elections will finish her off.

PRITI RUBBISH

Wherever there is controversy, or the opportunity to milk it, the emetic Priti “Vacant” Patel will, after yet another makeover, pop up out of the woodwork like an over-curious louse.

Ms. Patel is an ambitious, talentless void with little on her mind besides self-promotion – yet another boomerang career politician so inept she has to keep re-inventing herself. The Foreign Office should step in and bar Ms. Patel from commenting on anything, but of course, Boris Johnson, a proven serial liar and a colossal windbag, is far too busy positioning his nose in the trough to care about the truth.

FINGERS IN THE PPI

Speaking of rubbish, how come Carillion joint-venture partners, the PPI firm Kier Group – still as inept at emptying bins as ever – is still in the job? What kind of parachute deal do they have with Hastings Borough Council? Amazingly, after HBC announced the termination of their contract last year, they will be allowed to leave trails of rubbish around the town until 2019. In December 2017, Unite Britain & Ireland’s biggest trade union, following allegations of illegal blacklisting of workers, announced it had issued high court proceedings against four former chairmen of Droitwich-based company The Consulting Association, including Danny O’Sullivan of Kier Group, alleging breach of privacy, defamation and Data Protection Act offences. Unite also said it was taking action against 12 major contractors including Kier. Bin it!

WHAT’S GOOD FOR THE GOOSE

Why hasn’t anyone been trawling through the vicious tweets and posts of certain right-wing, openly racist organisations, many of which are disturbingly close to the tory party? Isn’t it about time the media exposed some of their views on ethnicity, religious belief and the world order?

