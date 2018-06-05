On Friday 13th July 2018 More Radio will be hosting their 2018 Awards ceremony at the Azur Marina Pavilion. The Awards are sponsored by Crowhurst Park and Pelham Gates, and according to the More Radio site “act as a way of celebrating all that’s great about Hastings and the surrounding area, recognising everything from flourishing businesses, true community spirit, sporting brilliance and individuals with a heart of gold.” Nominations for the Awards are now open in thirteen categories.

Nick Osborne, More Radio Breakfast Presenter, said “Every year we are astounded by the inspiring stories of love, courage and commitment we unearth at the More Radio Awards in Hastings. It just goes to show what a great place Hastings and the surrounding areas is to live. Everyone at More Radio is looking forward to this year’s event”.

HIP and More Radio encourage everyone to get involved and make this ceremony a proud statement of Hastings’ achievements. Nominations close on the 17th June.

More Radio describe the Award categories as follows:

Charity of the Year



We’re looking for a group or individual who’s made a significant contribution to the community. Maybe they’ve campaigned for something we can all benefit from, improved the local area or made our community a safer place.

Courage Award

brought to you with The New Inn, Westfield.

The Courage Award looks to celebrate someone whose bravery has been tested, but who has remained resolute, even in the face of the most frightening or desperate circumstances.

Inspiration Award

brought to you with Stace & Co Estate Agents.

We want to give this next award to a group or individual who truly define the word inspiration. Whether it be through one act of bravery or selflessness or years of determination and hard work. If you know someone inspiring in your life, please get nominating.

Fundraiser of the Year

brought to you with Hastings BID.

This award recognises someone who raises funds for one or more of the amazing charities we have in our community. It’s not necessarily the person who has raised the most amount of money, maybe someone who really gives their time, heart and soul to charitable endeavours.

Lifetime Achievement Award

brought to you with Hastings Borough Council.

We want to recognise a local person whose life story is an inspiration to others. Someone who’s shown years of dedication to help others in the local community, or someone who’s overcome extraordinary odds to achieve success.

Parent In A Million

brought to you with Artemis Nursery.

We’re looking to recognise a special parent whose love and commitment to their family knows no bounds, no matter what the circumstances. Don’t leave it to the kids to nominate – maybe it’s your spouse or friend that deserves this award?

Chris Copsey Gold Award



brought to you with Denis Parkinson Carpets & Furniture.

This is a very special award to celebrate a special individual, group or charity that has a real success story to tell and has really made a difference.

Sporting Excellence

brought to you with Source Park.

We want to recognise a local individual or team who’ve excelled in their chosen sport over the last twelve months. It’s not necessarily about how many trophies are in the cabinet; skill, determination and teamwork are just as important.

Young Person of the Year



We’re looking for a young person, under 18, who deserves special recognition. Whether they’ve had to overcome illness, disability or tough personal circumstances, or someone who has achieved something significant academically or through a talent.

Top Teacher

brought to you with University Centre Hastings.

This is your chance to nominate the teacher, head teacher or teaching assistant who you think deserves ‘gold star’ recognition. We’re looking for someone whose true talent and passion lies in teaching and inspiring young people.

Best Business



Do you know of a local business that’s flourishing? We’re looking for a local success story; a company that’s made gains in turnover, demonstrated great service and done an exceptional job of standing out from the crowd.

Best Eatery



Whether it’s a delicious bar snack at your local, or the most lavish fine dining experience, or something in between, we want to hear about the place that keeps you coming back for more.

Best New Business



If you know of a company that’s been running for 18 months or less and has shown outstanding potential and drive or demonstrated excellent customer service, we want to hear about them.

