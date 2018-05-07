Transition Town Hastings invites you to join in this year’s Big Lunch event on 3rd June. This event, founded by the Eden Project, takes place every year all over the country. The Eden Project’s original aim was to improve the happiness and wellbeing of people all over the UK by helping to build more resilient, and better connected communities. If you came along to the Hastings Big Lunch last year you’ll remember there was a feast of delicious food brought along by people who attended and we even enjoyed a game of community Rounders. Weather permitting – we’ll be dusting off the Rounders bat once again.

• Sunday 3rd June at Warrior Square Gardens 12-3pm. Bring food and drink, and your friends and neighbours! Please check the Facebook event page ‘The Big Lunch’ or our website www.transitiontownhastings.org.uk for updates.

