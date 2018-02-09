This March, the Sara Lee Trust is launching its annual Hastings and Rother Therapy Month to help fund essential care and raise awareness of how counselling and therapy can improve lives and have a positive impact on health and well-being.

Their aim is to raise £2,500 to provide care for an additional twenty-five local people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

Kerry Evans, Lead Therapist for the Trust said: “We are asking counsellors and complementary therapists across Hastings and Rother to consider supporting our work by agreeing to waive their fees in return for their client making a donation to the Trust. Participating complementary therapists and counsellors can donate as many or as few free appointments over the month as they like. We hope that at the same time as raising much-needed funds, the campaign will generate new business for participants.”

The Sara Lee Trust aims to provide people afflicted by life threatening illness with psychological and counselling support, creative and complementary therapies, as well as therapeutic group activities, all free of charge.

For more information about the charity click here And for further details about fundraising, please call Maria or Nikki on 01424 457969 or email fundraising@saraleetrust.org

