PLANNING APPLICATIONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following applications

have been received by Hastings Borough Council:-



Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (As Amended)

The Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England)

Order 2015 (As Amended)

Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 (As Amended)

Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Regulations 1990 (As Amended)

DEVELOPMENT WITHIN A CONSERVATION AREA

App No:HS/FA/16/01006

Basement Flat, 77A Marina,St Leonards-on-sea

Rear garden decking (retrospective)

App No:HS/FA/17/00225

Beach, Pelham Parade and Denmark Place, and adjoining Hastings Lifeboat Station Hastings

To site 2no 20ft steel storage containers adjacent to the Western Elevation of Hastings Lifeboat Station to provide storage of lifeguard equipment. To site 2no RNLI lifeguard beach units at either end of Pelham beach (retrospective)

App No:HS/FA/17/00331*

Basement And Ground Floor, 37 Elphinstone Road, Hastings

One storey cat enclosure to the rear of property.

App No:HS/FA/17/00375

Site of former 28 Dane Road and, 37 Brittany Road, St Leonards-on-sea

Variation of condition15 (approved plans) of planning permission HS/FA/14/00912 – Erection of studio house and parking on rear garden – Amendment to porch and bay roofs

App No:HS/AA/17/00405

Reina Mexicana, 11-12 Robertson Street, Hastings

2no. fascia signs and 1 projecting sign.

App No:HS/FA/17/00406*

Top Flat, 40 Lower Park Road, Hastings

Loft conversion, including installation of roof windows on rear roof slope

App No:HS/FA/17/00427

Site of 19 South Street, and 29 London Road St Leonards-on-sea

Change of use from Dog groomers with cafe to Cafe A3

Separate flat and shop into two separate units by creating a separate entrance to the flat at the rear of the building(Retrospective)

App No:HS/FA/17/00443

Shop and Premises, 1-2 Trinity Street, Hastings

New balcony at roof level

App No:HS/FA/17/00445

Pheonix Guest House, 41 Cambridge Gardens, Hastings

Replacement of 12 x single glazed timber windows on the east elevation with double glazed windows in pvcu

App No:HS/FA/17/00446*

37 Lower Park Road, Hastings

The demolition of an existing rear lean to utility room and conservatory room. The construction of a new rear kitchen extension.

Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990

(As Amended)

Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Regulations 1990 (As Amended)

DEVELOPMENT AFFECTING A LISTED BUILDING

App No:HS/LB/17/00336

57 George Street, Hastings

Remove loose brickwork and reinstate with wall ties.

App No:HS/LB/17/00377

13 Pelham Crescent, Hastings

Replacement of timber skylight to the main roof and associated works and replacement of the lead covering the 1st floor flat roof to the front elevation.

App No:HS/FA/17/00439

Site of former Hastings College of Arts and Technology, Archery Road, St Leonards-on-sea

Variation of condition (3): Approved plans of planning application HS/FA/15/00175 (conversion of Grade II Listed Building to provide 24 residential units, demolition of all other structures and provision of 97 residential units, with associated cycle and car parking spaces, new vehicular access from Archery Road, associated landscaping and enabling works) – to comprise minor material amendment for removal of underground voids and to amend the staircase and car park ventilation arrangements to the 2 apartment buildings at the northern end of the site.

Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (As Amended)

The Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

(As Amended)

GENERAL INTEREST

App No:HS/FA/17/00168

The Kings Head Inn,

61 Rye Road, Hastings

Demolition & redevelopment site with 12 x 2/3 bedroom units/flats

Applications can be viewed online at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning or by using the screens at the Community Contact Centre, Queens Square, Hastings during normal opening hours. Comments with regard to applications can be made online or sent to the Planning Services Manager within 21 days from the date of this notice. Representations received are public documents and will be published on the internet. Requests for confidentiality cannot be accepted.

* This is a householder application therefore if there is an appeal against a refusal of planning permission that is dealt with on the basis of representations in writing, any representations made will be sent to the Secretary of State. There will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.

Date Published: 23 June 2017

Mrs Eleanor Evans, Planning Services Manager, Hastings Borough Council, Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings, TN34 3UY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Hastings Borough Council, under the provisions of the above Acts do intend to close the following area of The Oval, Hastings between Friday 30th of June 2017 at 07:00, through to Tuesday 11th July 2017 at 09:00.



EAST SUSSEX ACT 1981 SECTION 8(2) and SECTION 44 of the PUBLIC HEALTH ACTS AMENDMENT ACT 1890

The area to be closed is the area of grass constituting The Oval, bordered by Bohemia Road to the north and the east, Falaise Road to the south east, Falaise Indoor Bowls Club to the south and the stone wall of Holy Child Language School to the west.

All other areas of The Oval will remain open to the public. At the discretion of the Beer Festival organisers, some access may be maintained through part of the closed area between these dates.

A copy of the Notice with a plan showing the area to be closed, may be examined at the Tourist Information Centre, Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings, between the hours of 9:00 and 17:00 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and between 9:00 and 16:00 on Fridays from Friday 23rd June 2017 through to Tuesday 11th July 2017.

Any further information may be obtained from Tom Spence, Hastings Borough Council, Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings

Christine Barkshire Jones –

Chief Legal Officer