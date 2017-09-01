Speaking Out for the Homeless at the Hastings Fringe

Pete Donohue

HIP Literature is pleased to both support and be part of Hastings Fringe 2017. On Sunday 3 September 7-10 pm I shall be hosting an evening of dynamic local poetry in the funky upstairs room at On The Rocks, Claremont, Hastings. It’s all free but we hope to collect some cash to give to our beloved Seaview Project wellbeing centre ahead of their yearly Big Sleep event, where the comfortably-off experience rough sleeping for a night in order to highlight this increasing problem and raise money to try and help.

From the Fringe brochure:

‘Spoken Word is a true voice, live performance genuine communication. Hastings poet, writer and editor, Pete Donohue, assembles some of the most exciting and diverse local grass-roots performance poets to say their piece: Brian Docherty, Dillon Jaxx, Gavin Martin, Dave Hempshall & Lilith Newson.

Expect raw emotions, hard-hitting socio-politics, surrealism and laugh-out-loud humour, along with expressions of love for our amazing community and each other.

This free-entry event will invite those who can afford it to donate to Seaview Project and their work locally with entrenched rough sleepers. There will be LitZines, books from local authors and fundraising cd’s available. Some adult themes. Prepare for surprises, prepare to be moved.’

As well as those performers billed there may be some spontaneous guest acts on the night. If you’ve seen me hosting or performing before, you’ll know that anything can happen.

Look out also for these other Spoken Word events during the Fringe festival:

Saturday 16 September 7.30 pm at On The Rocks, Claremont, Hastings – an evening of literature-inspired music including politically focussed and hip-hop influenced Spoken Word artist Luke Alexander-Grose (on at 8.30 pm).

Sunday 17 September 7 pm at The Bookkeeper, Kings Road, St Leonards – readings from Steve Amos, Bronwen Griffiths and Ross Andrews-Clifford.

Thursday 21 September 7.30 pm at Owl & the Pussycat, Robertson Street, Hastings – JC McFee speaks out poetically about women’s and children’s issues (followed by Kat Lee Ryan singing an acoustic set).

Saturday 23 September 8 pm at The Electric Palace Cinema, High Street Hastings – First Heard winning short play readings with John Knowles (see separate article).

Sunday 24 September 7 pm at The Beacon, West Hill, Hastings – Carole Prior comperes an evening of music, comedy and poetry to raise money for the Penny Beale Memorial Fund which supports those affected by domestic violence and aims to increase public awareness. Performers include JC McFee and the inimitable Alice Denny.

Saturday 30 September 9 pm at The Printworks, Claremont, Hastings – Luke Alexander-Grose with hip-hop inspired Spoken Word.