New energy savings project launched in Hastings
Local residents and councillors attended the launch of the Climate Active Neighbourhoods (CAN) EU funded project at Christ Church, Ore on 1 November.
Supported by the Citizens Advice Bureau, The Big Local Project, Seaview and the Royal Voluntary Services and a number of other local groups, the project aims to raise awareness of energy savings at a neighbourhood level and offer real assistance to local people to help them save money on their fuel bills.
“Together with our partners AmicusHorizon and Energise Sussex Coast we are combining our resources to encourage local residents in the Ore, Tressell and Baird wards of Hastings to be proactive in reducing their energy costs” said Cllr Kim Forward Hastings Borough Council’s lead member for housing and communities. She added “At the launch event project partners explained how the local community can get involved and there were a number of information stands and advisors on hand to discuss how residents can benefit from the CAN project. If you’d like help and advice on how to reduce your energy bills call into one of energy advice clinics at the Community and Advice Hub in St Leonards on Mondays 9.30 – 3pm or at the Town Hall in Hastings on Tuesdays 9.30am – 3pm – remember to take your utility bills!
“We are really looking forward to working with local groups and residents in Ore on new community energy schemes. Saving energy and generating our own energy is a great way to get the whole community working together to make the future safer and brighter for the next generation.” said Richard Watson Energise Sussex Coast
Andrew Piper AmicusHorizon commented: “AmicusHorizon is committed to providing warm and cost efficient homes in a sustainable way. By installing upgrades in our housing stock, we hope to improve the health and welfare of Ore residents as well as contributing to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions”.
- If you would like to find out more about this project and how you could benefit contact Diana Lock at Diana.Lock@amicushorizon.org.uk or alternatively call Diana on 07771 821855
