Nicky Diver-Clarke RVN Your Pet Nurse Hastings

February is National Pet Dental Health Month and a great opportunity to ask yourself, am I doing enough to look after my dog’s oral health?

80% of dogs suffer oral problems by the age of 3 as a result of poor dental care, but we should be taking care of our pup’s teeth once they’ve finished teething, at around 6 months old. Teething usually occurs between 4-6 months of age and can cause painful gums and chewy behaviour! Hopefully this is a quick process for your puppy and once the adult teeth have all pushed through the gums you can start to introduce brushing. Like many training processes, handling your dogs mouth, gums and teeth should be included as part of their daily routine to make brushing an easy, fun and rewarding activity.

It’s important to know that human toothpaste, which contains fluoride, is not suitable for dogs as they are not able to spit it out and is therefore toxic to them. Use a dog specific paste, toothbrush or finger brush. Be cautious with so called ‘dental chews’, often these are in treats that are cleverly marketed and can in fact be detrimental to health due to sugar content. Formulated dental diets are a great way of maintaining good oral health for your dog, especially avoiding a wet food diet.

Your Pet Nurse loves cleaning teeth and can show you how, offering a mobile home-visiting service. If however, you’re concerned that your dog’s mouth isn’t as healthy as it should be (look out for bad breath, dribbling, facial swelling, pawing at the mouth, rubbing face on

the floor, reduced appetite etc) then visit your vet at your local practice. Periodontal disease is

a serious problem.

Contact Nicky Your Pet Nurse 07846546186 or email yourpetnurse.hastings@gmail.com

