What follows is a press release from Hastings Borough Council.

Hastings Midsummer Fish Festival is back for a fifth year. The event takes place on 23 and 24 June on the Stade open space, with tickets costing £1 in advance or £2 on the gate (under 18s go free).

Deputy Leader Kim Forward, Lead Councillor for Tourism and Economic Development said, “The Midsummer Fish Festival was introduced by Hastings Borough Council after the success of the Seafood and Wine Festival and Herring Fair and is part of a summer of great events on the Stade. It’s a celebration of local seasonal fish, food and drink producers, and great live music. There will be a great selection of food and drink from local restaurants, street vendors, bakeries, and wine producers. The FILO brewery will be there, as well as other local brewers and wine makers, and there will also be delicious gifts to take home. Our local fishing fleet will be showcasing their skills and getting messy with fish printing.”

The music line up at the festival will open on Saturday with the beautiful sounds of The Hastings Sinfonia, as well as performances throughout the day including Steve Didge and new talent, Lucy; a rare special appearance from The Gail Edmunds Band; four piece dance and party band, Octavia; Spanish and salsa rhythms from Los Twangqueros and closing the day is The Martin Blackman Band.

Sunday kicks off with some traditional songs from the Sound Waves Shanty Crew as well as great selection of modern covers from The Cover Ups. Mad Jacks Morris will provide us with acoustic sounds and traditional dance, followed by some country music from The Hay Stingers, while The Rocking Ambassadors will close the weekend’s entertainment with some jumping and jiving!

There will be cooking demonstrations in Classroom on the Coast, the unique seafood training kitchen based within the Stade Hall over the weekend. CJ Jackson, CEO of the Billingsgate Seafood School will be there on Saturday at noon and 2:30pm, and Sunday’s demos will be from Wild Feast and new local St Leonard’s restaurant, Farmyard. All demos are free and can be booked on the day on a first come, first served basis.

Children can also be entertained in the Stade Hall where there will be craft activities of a fishy nature, as well as free face painting.

The Midsummer Fish Festival was set up to promote Hastings’ Fishing Fleet, so after enjoying the festival fun, why not take a wander round the net huts, speak to the Fishermen’s Protection Society and get inspired to buy and cook with locally caught, seasonal fish.

Wristbands for the whole weekend cost just £1 in advance from the Tourist Information Centre in Breeds Place (on the seafront, by the fountain), or £2 on the gate. Under 18s go free.

For more information see: www.visit1066country.com/fishfestivals

