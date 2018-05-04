The 2016 May Queen, Bethan Jones, will be lending her crown for display at Hastings Museum on Saturday 5th May for a workshop on how to make a headdress for the celebrations. You can wear your own headdress for the Jack procession, and even make another for the Crowning on the 13th. Tea/Coffee and all materials are included in the ticket price. 15 places are available.

• The event can be found on Facebook

• Make a Headdress for Jack-in-the-Green, Adult Art class for £25 a ticket, Saturday 5th May, 10.30- 12.30pm. 16+

Booking essential on museum@hastings.gov.uk