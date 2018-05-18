On Sunday May 27th, Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group along with Rotherview Nurseries, Ivy House Nursery and Simply Garden will be joining forces to create our own mini Chelsea in the perfect setting of Alexandra Park. Linda Pearson writes.

Chelsea Fringe was introduced in London seven years ago to encourage green-fingered volunteer groups and individuals with blossoming ideas to showcase them at different venues across London during the Chelsea Flower Show held each May.

The Fringe now is spreading across the country, planting more inventive green ideas. Having just celebrated the wonderful Jack in the Green festival, Hastings is certainly not short of green ideas to welcome in the spring.

Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group would like to encourage anyone who took part in the festival to wear their wonderful costumes again and come to the park on the 27th so everyone has another opportunity to admire the creative talent of the designs.

As part of the day, one of the rangers, Nick Hennessy, will lead a guided walk through some of the wild life areas of the park not usually open to the public. Meet at the bandstand at 12.30pm.

The café eat@the park will serve a strawberry tea to add to the Chelsea theme and Bohemia Walled Garden will be represented to update everyone on the Heritage Lottery Funding they have received to rebuild the wall which is now in progress. The parks and gardens contractors Idverde have donated free seeds, collect some and make your own wild flower meadow at home. The greenhouse, (entrance St. Helen’s Road) will be open selling indoor and outdoor plants; come and hear about the restoration plans for this historic building and how you can help and get involved.

Dog walkers welcomed throughout the park and at the greenhouse. Come and enjoy a free event in very special park.

As well as the event in the park, a local artist Kim Batty has an exhibition of paintings and drawings which show Alexandra Park over the seasons at Titanic Arts Club (see page 16).

We hope you have enjoyed reading this article from Hastings Independent. The future of this volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.