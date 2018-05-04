On Tuesday 1st May, morris dancers will assemble on Ladies Parlour, West Hill, to inaugurate a new season. Dancers and spectators will be able to use the reopened funicular railway to assist access to the event as Kevin Boorman, the council’s marketing manager, explains “Our West Hill lift is 127 years old, and is one of the oldest railways in the world still using its original carriages. Dancing at dawn as the sun rises on 1st May is an old tradition too, and we’re pleased to be able to open the lift early to allow Morris dancers to get to Ladies Parlour rather than climb the 100+ steps to the top of the hill.” He continues “Morris dancers in Morris kit will travel free, spectators pay the usual fare: there’s no early morning premium!”

• Dancing at Dawn will take place around 5am on Tuesday 1st May. The West Hill Funicular Railway will open at 4.45.