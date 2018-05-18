Simone Brookes

A local community café, set up to provide affordable, home-cooked meals for those on low incomes and alleviate food poverty in Ore, will celebrate its first birthday on May 8th.

Our Café @Ore, run by Education Futures Trust (EFT) at the Ore Community Centre, works with trainees and volunteers and offers work experience for people in the local community. Support provided by nearby supermarkets enables costs to be kept to a minimum, allowing customers to pay less for their meals.

“During this year Our Café @Ore has produced a range of healthy meals using ingredients provided by FareShare and local supermarkets. Not only has this reduced food waste but EFT has also been able to offer free meals to those living in food poverty, thanks to a grant from the Park Lane Group. Additionally, we have also been able support a range of young people and adults in the café, where they have gained catering and customer service skills. We look forward to another successful year and welcoming new customers.” commented EFT’s CEO Carole Dixon.

Our Café @Ore was officially launched with a grand opening party on Tuesday 20th June last year, attended by The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Judy Rogers. To celebrate the café’s first birthday, Our Café @Ore will be offering a free tea or coffee with every meal purchased until Friday 18th May.

EFT is also keen to hear from anyone interested in joining the cafe team as volunteer. Full training will be provided and accredited qualifications can be achieved.

• For more information please contact Rae Edwards, EFT’s volunteer coordinator

at 01424 722241 or RaeE@educationfuturestrust.org

• The Café is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 2.30pm at Ore Community Centre, 455 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BH. For more information about Education Futures Trust visit www.educationfuturestrust.org and follow the Facebook page for all the latest news.

