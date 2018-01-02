Have you got what it takes to join the Hastings Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Monarchy? Hastings Fat Tuesday means colour, costume, creativity and carnival spirit in abundance, and in all these the Mardi Gras Monarchy leads the way at the head of the hugely popular Umbrella Parade.

Co-founder and festival organiser Adam Daly said, “Each year the town wholeheartedly embraces Hastings Fat Tuesday and everything it stands for, and we’re now inviting those keen to fully unleash their carnival spirit to apply for the 2018 Mardi Gras Monarchy. Let your imaginations run wild! We have four non-gender specific roles up for grabs: The King, The Queen, The Knave and The Slut, who will be at the forefront of the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration.”

Interested parties have until Twelfth Night (6th January) to apply. “This is when the carnival season traditionally gets underway.”, says Daly.

Duties will include leading the Umbrella Parade and representing Hastings Fat Tuesday at spin-off events. The four winners will each receive a coveted Passport to Hastings & St Leonards, entitling them to a plethora of gifts and freebies from across our great town.

Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival (9th-13th February 2018) is the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration which opens its doors to a wealth of local, national and international music talent and music fans alike. The festival borrows heavily from the New Orleans take on Mardi Gras, combining the enjoyment of good music, a flair for dressing up and partying.

Apply online by sharing your Mardi Gras Manifesto and describing how you plan to unleash your inner carnival spirit. You can even send in a short video (max 30 seconds) on why you have what it takes to be Mardi Gras King/Queen/Knave/Slut. Entries will be considered by the Hastings Fat Tuesday team and those shortlisted will go forward to a public vote via the Hastings Fat Tuesday Facebook page, where contestants will be whittled down to three finalists for each character.

The final decision on the 2018 Mardi Gras Monarchy will be made via a live ballot vote on the night of the Mardi Gras Grand Ball (Saturday 10th February 2018 at St Mary in the Castle).

Contestants may apply for one character only.

Applications should be made online at hastingsfattuesday.co.uk. Applications close at midnight on Saturday 6th January, otherwise known as Twelfth Night – when the carnival season traditionally gets underway.

For more information, go to hastingsfattuesday.co.uk