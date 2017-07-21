The “Nearly on the” Beach Concert is now in its 29th year and is all set to once again launch Old Town Carnival Week.

The best local bands will be performing at the Stade on Saturday 29th July 2pm – 8m and Sunday 30th July 1pm – 7pm over the ( fully accessible) festival weekend.

This free family-friendly event is all about raising money for three charities: Hastings RNLI, Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat and Hastings Sea Cadets. Last year, despite heavy rain, the concerts raised £7,500, and the organisers are hoping to beat this amount this year.

New to the programme is Beach Concert T-Shirts Through the Ages on Saturday, so if you have a Beach Concert T-shirt from a previous year, dig it out and bring it along – at 3.30pm a prize will be awarded for the “oldest” one there.

On Sunday the site will open at 10am for breakfast, which will be served until noon, accompanied by Swing Street – there should be some dancers coming along too. – Two local films will be being played in the Stade Hall between 11am and 6pm: I Love this Town by Glen Venness and The Ghost of Dunkirk about an old Hastings lifeboat called the “Cyril and Lillian Bishop”.

Pissarro’s and The Red Lion at Brede will be running the BBQ and the FILO will be providing a full bar with beers, lagers, wine and bubbly. Tea, coffee and soft drinks will also be available.

All proceeds will be going to the event’s three charities, so look out for collectors wearing yellow T-shirts on the day – both on site and throughout the town. There will be a merchandise stall selling T-Shirts, badges, mugs and fridge magnets, all designed by Picturemaps, which will also be available to buy around town at The Filo, The Anchor, The Crown, Porters Wine Bar, The Hastings Arms and the History House in Courthouse Street.

Some seating will be set up on site, and a level synthetic lawn will be laid to provide plenty of good spots to put down a rug or your own chairs. So, grab a spot, make yourselves comfy and enjoy the afternoon. Please note that alcohol cannot be brought onto the site, but a wide range of beverages, including draught beers, lagers & cider will be available on to purchase at reasonable prices.

The bands performing are:

Saturday 29th July: 2pm, Rhythm Fields, 2.45pm, The Rocking Ambassadors, 4pm, Dead Calm, 5.15pm, Local Heroes, 6.30pm, Blues Bro Show.

Sunday 30th July, 10.30am, Swing Street, 1pm, DJ Wendy May, 2pm, Alibi, 3pm, Brent Hutchinson Blues, 4.15pm, Pete Prescott Band performing The Sgt. Pepper Album “Live”, 5.45pm, The Rockitmen.

This event could not happen without the great sponsorship and support from local companies including John Bray & Sons, Alfa Electric Ltd, Skinners Sheds, Priory Meadow, Karma Security, Judges Bakery, Trade Paints, Mike Raxworthy Music and many others around the town.