This year’s festival will take place on Friday 30th June (evening only) and Saturday 1st July (all day), with an electric line-up of not to be missed acts and entertainment! The summer festival is brought to you by Hastings Borough Council along with London-based creatives, 111 Collectiff, for the second year running. This year’s theme ‘Invention/REInvention’ celebrates the town’s unique assets, as well as local businesses, schools, community groups and local artists. The festival is set to be the most innovative and exciting yet, with art at the heart and local talent in abundance.

2016 provided a catalyst for embedding accessible art in non-art spaces; this year continues with a more diverse programme that offers something for all interests. Highlights include, The Vegetable Nannies, wheeling an ancient Victoria pram laden with a prized collection of ‘Vegetable Babies’, the Nannies lovingly ask you to befriend, pet and feed their allotment cherubs! Brought to you by the wonderfully quirky, Plunge Bloom, expect to meet Magnus the downhill-skiing watermelon as well as Jessica the award-winning sweet potato queen. Suitable for children and adults alike, these ‘babies’ are guaranteed to put a smile on your face; The Inventor’s Handbook, a major participatory arts project for young people, distributing hundreds of blank sketchbooks to schools and young people, gathering/exhibiting responses in a library of ideas, inventions and art books, ending in a not to be missed exhibition at The Lucy Bell Gallery; The Aunties are back to re-think ‘Wellbeing’, providing uplifting, feel-good comical interaction, kindness and lots of biscuits at Siren on Norman Road; In Our Hands will use award winning puppetry crafted from recycled materials at Kino Teatr; HeadFirst Acrobats join us all the way from Australia to showcase their unique blend of virtuoso acrobatics; and Pickled Image return with their delightful granny as well as the Big Bad Wolf…

St Leonards Dog Show will be back by high popular demand, with the winning dogs being offered the chance to be part of the festival parade led by Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers! We are partnering with Sussex Concepts to bring you a bigger than ever Kings Road market featuring a community stage boasting local musical talent throughout the day on Saturday, as well as its usual wondrous mix of food, clothing and gifts.

St Leonards Festival will take place on Friday 30th June (evening only) and Saturday 1st July 2017. Info and schedules of events can be found here, stleonardsfestival.org/whats-on

Look out for further info on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.