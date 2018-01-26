BY CAF FEAN

Delight in a glitzy cabaret strictly for the over 60s, encounter Great Expectations on the streets of St Leonards or play a part in an opera inspired by the lives of local folk. Early 2018 looks set to be full of opportunities to get involved and immersed in some fantastic projects here in Hastings.

From 13th March to 15th April 2018, ExploretheArch will bring Charles Dickens’ ‘Great Expectations’ to town. Visit this quirky non-traditional arts and culture venue, Archer Lodge in Charles Road, St Leonards,

TN38 0QX.

The House of the Identity of Things at Archer Lodge acts as one part of the journey: look out for visual responses dotted about St Leonards. Restaurants and cafes will be reinventing themselves as pop up creative writing hubs. Partners include Zoom Arts, Open Door Hastings, Arts Hastings and Bexhill Mencap, Black Winkle Arts, Burtons’

St Leonards Society and others.

Barefoot Opera embark upon a major new project, A Town, which tells the story of our lives on the South Coast in the here and now, and will culminate in a brand-new opera. Building on the success of CLASH!, a choral extravaganza involving seven Hastings choirs, seven commissions, and music for the combined choirs, Barefoot Opera has been awarded an Arts Council ‘Research and Development’ Grant for the first stage of an ambitious new project, also involving local people and professional singers, to begin in the Spring 2018. The whole project will take place over the next three years, with the performance itself to take place at the De La Warr Pavilion in the Spring of 2020.

Visit the project website to find out about exciting opportunities to get involved. Some workshops will focus on singing, while others will be more about points-of-view, stories, memories and experiences. There will also be more informal interviews, walkabouts and discussions in pubs, hairdressers and other public places. These sessions will be free and open to all and will be run by members of Barefoot Opera’s creative team. Visit the website in early January to book a free workshop.

Purveyors of progressive working-class entertainment, Duckie are bringing us The Posh Club, a ritzy cabaret event for swanky senior citzens, elegant elders and glamorous golden girls in Hastings. There will be lots of amazing acts – three per week usually. Showbiz sideshows include tap dancers, opera singers, comedians, London’s finest flappers, acrobats, hula-hoopers, Black Elvis, Chinese Elvis and White Elvis, music hall starlets, soubrettes, ukelele bands, acapella troupes, impersonators and the finest ballet.

Expect spectacular cabaret, classic afternoon tea and a ritzy afternoon party. For Ages 60+ and their friends and fans – tickets are £5. To book a table call 07848 831 290. Dress Code: Posh.

Every Friday for 10 weeks from 23rd March till 25th May 2018, 12noon – 3pm at St John the Evangelist Hall, Brittany Road, Upper St Leonards East Sussex TN38 0RD.

For more information: atownexploresabook.com, barefootopera.com/a-town, duckie.co.uk/events/the-posh-club

