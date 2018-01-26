SALLY LAMPITT REPORTS:

Do you love great music? The music scene across Hastings and Rother gets hotter every year and we want to celebrate that.

Music Month shines a light on the huge range on offer from major venues to intimate pub gigs, bringing all the information you need together in one place – music month.

Now in its regular annual slot, from Pancake Day to St Patrick’s Day, Music Month kicks off with Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival (9-13 February) and ends with the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra at St Mary in the Castle on the closing day, 17 March.

In between will be live performances of every style and genre of music you can think of and our challenge to you is to try something new. Go to a venue you’ve never been to before – not just in Hastings but seek out a gem in Bexhill, Battle and Rye – or see a band you’ve not heard of as well as supporting your favourites. Upload your best gig photos or videos to Twitter or Instagram and tag with #musicmonth1066.

Music Month is part of an ongoing effort to develop and promote the music scene and music economy in Hastings and Rother. A wide partnership brings together musicians and venues, promoters, producers and music teachers, supported by Hastings and Rother councils, to see what we can achieve by working collaboratively.

Nationally these are good times for music. The UK music industry grew by 6% in 2016 to contribute £4.4 billion to the economy, according to a major new report from UK Music (Measuring Music 2017) that highlights the true scale of the industry’s role in the UK economy.

Millions of fans who poured into concerts ranging from giant festivals like Glastonbury to small bars and clubs pushed the contribution of live music to the UK’s economy up by 14% in 2016 to £1 billion.

It is local scenes like ours that are the lifeblood of the industry and Music Month gives us the opportunity to showcase the diverse range of music on offer in the region. None of it will work without great local audiences, so we would encourage people to go out and support the hottest music scene in the South!

Sally Lampitt is Chair of the Music Steering Group and works with Battle Festival and Hastings Fat Tuesday

Full Music Month listings can be found at music month.

