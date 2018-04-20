Barefoot Opera invites you to an evening with the French classical singer, Judith Charron, at the Music Room in St. Leonards. Thomas Denman reviews.

Charron’s repertoire will include French mélodie (Debussy, Fauré, Poulenc), French opera (Gounod, Bizet), and some of her own music, a classical take on French chanson. Charron is herself Parisian and, in what promises to be a delightful evening, she will take you on a musical tour through her home city. Her recent operatic roles include Belinda in Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas (London), Susanna in Mozart’s Nozze di Figaro (Palace Opera); and in Hastings, she has already sung the roles of Barbarina in the Nozze di Figaro (alongside Marcio da Silva) and the mischievous Amor, one of the highlights of last year’s L’incoronazione di Poppea. She has also released an album, ‘In Heaven’s River’, of songs she co-wrote and recorded with Benjamin Kahn.

In keeping with the theme, the ticket to Paris! Paris! includes a glass of red or white wine and cheese and biscuits.

• Sunday 6th May, 6:00pm (doors open 5:30), The Music Room, 6 Uplands, St. Leonards-on-Sea

TICKETS: £15 in advance or £18 on the door from www.barefootopera.com or call 01424 432985 : NB: Now sold out but get in touch if you’d like to be on a waiting list.

We hope you have enjoyed reading this article from Hastings Independent. The future of this volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.