This June a major, nationwide, mass-participation artwork will celebrate 100 years since some women gained the right to vote, and Hastings and St Leonards will be represented.

The Jerwood Gallery is one of 100 arts organisations taking part in PROCESSIONS, which will invite women* and girls across the UK to come together on the streets of Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London on Sunday 10 June 2018 in a living, moving portrait of women in the 21st century. Each organisation will be working with women artists to run an extensive public programme to make the 100 centenary banners which will be used on the day.

Kate Giles at Jerwood Gallery said, “the gallery would like to hear about and meet local women who are today’s campaigners. The ones who don’t let things lie, for whom justice and fairness matters. Perhaps they are running a local service that benefits the community, campaigning for the environment, or supporting people living with disabilities or mental health issues. They contribute to our community by giving time generously and really caring for the people whose lives they touch. They have the opportunity to be effective today because of the fairness and equality women fought for in the Suffragist movement 100 years ago.”

St Leonards based artist Janey Mofatt will be running textile workshops with selected participants to make the banner. Moffatt said “I’m absolutely thrilled to be involved, as a mother to young children I’m very aware of the pressures on women. We can still be hampered by laws that work against us. At least now equality is on the table thanks to the women who have fought before us, but we still have a long way to go.” In these workshops women will have the opportunity to learn interesting and experimental textile techniques and share stories about how they became change makers. “We’ll be continuing a long tradition of women coming together over textile work, and another great thing about the project is that those who take part will feel really connected to each other when they march with us in June”.

There will be four workshops at Jerwood Gallery on Saturday afternoons in April and May. The selected participants will design and make the banner together, but no sewing experience is required.

*those who identify as women or non-binary

• If you know a woman you would like to nominate to be part of the PROCESSIONS group, please get in touch by emailing or ringing the gallery on 01424 728377.

• PROCESSIONS is produced by Artichoke, the UK’s largest producer of art in the public realm, as part of 14-18 NOW, the UK’s official arts programme for the First World War centenary.

