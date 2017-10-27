From the team that bring the town Fat Tuesday, this end of season event for Hastings is always on Halloween, always has amazing costumes, always features a parade with a band and coffin and is always fun of a sort. This year it’s a terrible Tuesday though.

The gathering for the Unholy Parade starts at The Albion at 7pm, then heads to the Havelock, The Pier and On The Rocks, before ending at The Palace. The latter will be transformed into a cathedral of music and chaos for a ghastly performance from the unbelievable Oh My God! It’s The Church.

After a huge summer – holding services at 20 UK festivals, including Glastonbury, to a congregation of over 25,000 – the Reverend Michael Alabama Jackson and his Hail Marys are landing in Hastings for Voodoo Fest with their portable pulpit. The congregation can expect shotgun weddings, absinthe baptisms, crazy confessions, all to the sweet sound of the Hail Marys and their Soul and Motown hymns.

The Revered Jackson comments: ‘Hastings is riddled with sin! So, if you like a party of praise, to drink away those Demons, and dance like Trump has pushed the red button, then my Church is the salvation you’ve been waiting for.’

The Unholy Parade is free for all – 7pm at The Albion, 33 George Street; tickets for Voodoo Fest at The Palace, 37 White Rock, Hastings – £5