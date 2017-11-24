Now in its fourth year, HiFest (Hastings Illustration Festival) will be taking place on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd December 2017.

Visitors can expect guests from the world of illustration and over 75 stalls selling unique illustrated goods from books, zines and prints, to cards, badges and ceramics. A programme of talks, workshops, screenings and live drawing will also be happening throughout the weekend. Excitingly, HiFest is introducing an animation fringe festival to this year’s extravoganza, which will take place at the Palace and is free to attend and open to all.

This year you can also see work by award-winning reportage illustrator Tim King, who will be exhibiting original pieces from his Drawn On Real Life project, after he documented every day of 2016 through drawing. Local illustrator Stewart Walton will be exhibiting drawings he made on-stage at Glastonbury Festival over the years, offering an extraordinary viewpoint of the stars who performed there.

Locations: The Printworks and other various participating venues around The America Ground, Hastings, including Hi-Store, The Palace, Cake Room and Wow and Flutter.

Tickets: £5 adult / £4 student / Under 16’s free

For more information and the full programme see www.hifest.co.uk