This year’s Hastings Pride is celebrating the Summer of Love; it’s been 50 years since people donned their flairs, dropped their weapons and celebrated love. It has also been fifty years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality: another reason to celebrate.

Hastings Pride is calling out for artists who would like to be involved in this year’s Art Tent. With the themes in mind we would like to host all mediums of LGBT art, whether it’s a piece of performance art, an installation, poetry, sound or visuals. If you are interested, get in contact.

These are strange times, here and around the world, it’s important to remember ‘Love’ as the message and what that means: mutual respect, kindness, inclusivity and a great big party.

You can contact Hastings Pride on the Facebook page HastingsPrideArts. Send us a message if you would like to contribute or be involved. Peace and Love.