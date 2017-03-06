Do you want to take part in the newest, boldest performing arts festival in Hastings?

Then give it a go and showcase your work whether it’s theatre, music, magic, spoken word, puppetry, circus arts, performance art, or family-friendly workshops.

You name it, we’ll consider it!

Join us on Saturday 25 March in the gallery area upstairs at the White Rock Theatre from 2.30-4.30pm for the second Call Out for this year’s fringe festival.

This is your chance to tell us about your act and talk through your ideas. Be ready to give us a two-minute taster of your performance, so that we can think about the best venue for your work. We will be accepting a broad range of quality original material, but we will have limited slots for acts so get there early and give us a taster.

Now in its third year, Hastings Fringe Festival 2017 will be taking place over three weekends in September in venues throughout Hastings. This year the festival will build on the success of the last two years to showcase both local and national talent. Hastings Fringe is friendly, informal and inclusive, so show us what you’ve got.

To take part, go to the Hastings Fringe website About section (http://www.hastingsfringe.co.uk/takepart/default.html) download the registration form and bring it with you, or fill one in on the day. If you have any questions, get in touch. For enquiries email: hastingsfringe@gmail.com

The White Rock Theatre upstairs gallery

Saturday 25 March

2.30pm-4.30pm

NOTE: This venue has wheelchair access.

Hastings Fringe website