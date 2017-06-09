On Friday 25th August, Irish pop legends Boyzone will tread the boards of the Pier. Twenty-four years together with twenty-five million record sales, seven hit studio albums, six number 1 singles and hundreds of thousands of ticket sales under their belts, Ronan, Keith, Mikey and Shane are Boyzone and are still going strong. With their 25th anniversary year in 2018 the band have taken a moment to stop and look back at what is an amazing achievement in the tricky world of pop music. Performing all their hits, including ‘No Matter What’, ‘Love me for a Reason’, ‘Words’, ‘Father & Son’, ‘All that I Need’ and many more, the show will be nothing short of spectacular.

On Saturday 26th August, come to Day Tripper – a unique, one-day, open-air event on Hastings Pier curated by Britpop godfathers Ocean Colour Scene, who will perform their 1996 breakthrough album Moseley Shoals in full, plus a selection of their greatest hits. Joining them on this special bill will be the hugely successful and longstanding Beatles tribute the Bootleg Beatles and Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook’s band Peter Hook and the Light, who will be performing the greatest hits of his illustrious career.

To mark the 20th anniversary of their seminal Moseley Shoals album, Ocean Colour Scene are going back to where it all began. A rip-roaring rock’n’folk odyssey set to a backdrop of 21 years of UK pop culture at its best. In their 23 years as a band, Ocean Colour Scene have created nine albums, three of which went Top 5, and a run of nine Top 20 hit singles starting with ‘The Riverboat Song’ (1996). They supported Oasis at their massive Knebworth shows that same year. Re-live your misspent youth or discover this piece of Britpop history for the first time here on Hastings Pier.

To book tickets please visit: www.seetickets.com and search for Hastings Pier.Free for under 10s accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

Gates open: 6pm