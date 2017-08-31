With Coastal Currents’ Open Studios featuring so much to see, HIP has enlisted three local artists to help navigate the delights on offer. Lorna Crabbe, Sarah Lloyd and Alan Rankle share which of this years’ open studios they’re most looking forward to.

There are a couple of exhibitions in Coastal Currents I’m planning to visit, both created by powerfully motivated female artists.

Oska Lappin’s latest work ‘Scary Amerika’, a narrative told in mixed media woodcuts and poetry, is a direct response to the rise of a fascistic United States and its occupant in The White House…

Featuring her usual congregation of wildly drawn, off the wall characters, memories of a less horrific country are informed by naked hippy mothers and beatnik fathers, postpunk youth ‘fast-forwarded like Brigadoon into an increasingly evident dystopian future’.

These inimitable poems and images are collected in a limited edition volume, which will be signed, numbered and offered for sale during Open Studios.

The American artist will also be showing a selection of the original images from Scary Amerika as well as a selection of her latest paintings and prints.

We can expect her usual maelstrom of highly charged storytelling, blending together humour – interestingly British influenced naughtiness – and melancholic horror… Lappin’s works are shown in her studio at Mercatoria, St. Leonards-on-Sea.

Across town in the remarkable setting of Source Park, ‘the worlds largest subterranean skate park’ on Hastings seafront, another show I’m looking forward to seeing is Rebecca Youssefi’s new exhibition ‘Origin’ which opens on 2nd September from 6pm. The artist is showing a selection of paintings, prints and on the opening a live performance of aerial dance by Youssefi and a soundscape by shamanic healer, Gabrielle Lewry. In a recent HIP interview with Sarah Lloyd, Youssefi says “Origin resonates with ideas I’m exploring about perceiving the world from wider perspectives…I’m feeling a strong urge to reflect deeper on what is the human and where we stand within all that exists.” The exhibition continues until 1st October, when many of the paintings will tour to be part of her first solo exhibition in Milan, ‘Major Arcana’.