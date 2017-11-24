At Dragon Bar, George Street from 1 December

Local artist and longstanding member of the HIP family, Kim Batty is opening an exhibition of limited edition prints at the Dragon Bar in December.

The work celebrates the majesty of Hastings’ Alexandra park, which stretches for 2.5 miles through the town and contains a spectacular arboretum with one of the best collections of trees in the UK. Conservation has long been a theme of Batty’s work, but the subject of this series has a special significance for her. “I live by the park and I run in it, so I see its splendour throughout the year. All the seasons can be seen in this work.”

Many will be familiar with Batty’s work, she has been working and exhibiting in Hastings and St Leonards over the last 6 years. She studied in Manchester and is also a political cartoonist, illustrator and journalist. In this show she presents a more naturalistic exploration of wildlife than you may have seen in her last exhibition, which combined wild animals and deep space. Some of these pieces are impressionist and some are scratchy collections of ink and paint. The prints are all for sale, affordable and framed and there is also a series of drawings.

Alexandra Wonderama at Dragon Bar, Mon – Sat 12 – 11pm and Sun 12 – 10.30pm as part of the Old Town Christmas Fair starting 2 December.

www.kimbatty.co.uk