De La Warr String Quartet

The Albion, Hastings Old Town, Thursday 29th June

The second of a series of seasonal concerts by the De La Warr String Quartet takes place at the Albion Pub in Hastings Old Town on Thursday 29th of June.

The quartet have had a long association with the Albion, which started following a chance meeting between the quartet’s founder Nuri Köseoğlu and Albion landlord Bob Tipler.

According to Bob “classical music was not always seen as such an exclusive art form and preserve of the rich, indeed Mozart often performed in local taverns where ale and wine could flow! We were delighted to offer the quartet a monthly spot in the Albion for their formative period. After the quartet performed a lovely Christmas concert here, the idea took hold to host a special performance to mark the turning of each season, the first of these was in Spring and completely sold out so we are really looking forward to the Summer concert.

There’s no reason that great classical music should not be performed in a pub rather than any other setting.”

The quartet comprises of very experienced players all of whom have performed in the UK and internationally at a professional level.

Nuri Köseoğlu first violinist/leader

Lynne Ratcliffe Second Violin

Richard Holttum Viola

Rachel Firmager on Cello

The programme will include works by Borodin, Piazzola and Verdi amongst others. The concert will be held in the convivial setting of the Albion’s seafront bar which has excellent acoustics.

The quartet will also be joined by Bass Toby Sims who will perform some selected arias. A picnic box is available for the break to add to the informal atmosphere.

Tickets £10 from the Albion pub (01424) 439156

Doors open 7.30pm. Perfomance at 8pm.

