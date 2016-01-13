Frustrated at the quality of local press coverage, in January 2014 a group of local residents took matters into their own hands and created a community-run newspaper.

The Hastings Independent is a free newspaper, run by a group of local residents who know that Hastings is a unique place, with a character that deserves recognition. Our aim is to give a voice to the residents of Hastings, to support a strong sense of community and to provide an impartial platform for debate, employment, education and community-led regeneration.

We feel it’s important that a local paper should be community controlled, and written by people that live in and love Hastings. We also believe a local paper should serve its readers rather than its shareholders, and that’s why Hastings Independent Press is set up as a not-for-profit Community Interest Company, with all profits being invested back in to the company to help it achieve its social aims.

